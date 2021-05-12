Jenkins homers twice to lead VMI to 9-5 win over Norfolk State

Freshman Cole Jenkins blasted two home runs Tuesday to lead the VMI baseball team to a 9-5 win over Norfolk State in non-conference action from Gray-Minor Stadium.

The Keydets countered two NSU runs in the first with three of their own in the bottom of the inning. Callen Nuccio doubled to score Ty Swaim and Cole Garrett singled to bring home Nuccio. Jenkins drove in his first run of the game with a single.

Jenkins hit a solo shot to left field in the third and followed with a two-run homer in the fourth to make it a 6-2 game. The Spartans scored three in the top of the seventh to close within one run, but a bases loaded walk from JT Inskeep in the bottom of the seventh pushed the lead to 7-5.

Reeves Whitemore blasted a two-run home run to left field in the eighth to provide extra cushion.

Redshirt junior Sam Ewald got the start on the hill and earned the first win of his career, tossing three innings on a staff day. Nathan Light and Tyler Bradt each threw two scoreless innings of relief, combining for five strikeouts and allowing just one hit.

Jenkins finished 3-for-5 with two runs and four RBI. Nuccio was 2-for-2 with three walks and Swaim walked twice.

Jacob Council went 2-for-5 with three RBI for Norfolk State (19-25).

VMI (14-27) hosts East Tennessee State University this weekend in a Southern Conference three-game series, beginning with a single game Friday at 4 p.m.

