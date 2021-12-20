Jelani Woods to pay in East-West Shrine Bowl

Jelani Woods had 45 targets over three seasons at Oklahoma State before transferring to Virginia. His year in Charlottesville was next-level.

Woods, a 6’7”, 265-pound tight end, is now a top NFL prospect, and will work toward his pro career with an appearance in the East-West Shrine Bowl on Feb. 3 in Las Vegas.

In 2021, Woods was targeted 71 times, with 44 catches, 598 yards and eight TDs. That’s Heath Miller territory right there.

Woods will suit up for the ‘Hoos in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl next week.

