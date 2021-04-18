Jayden Gardner, Armaan Franklin set for ‘Jerry Ratcliffe Show’ on Sunday night

We are excited to announce that Virginia’s two newest basketball players, Jayden Gardner and Armaan Franklin, will be guests on separate episodes of the “Jerry Ratcliffe Show” with Chris Graham on Sunday night.

Gardner, a 6-foot-8 power forward transfer from East Carolina, chose UVA over a host of schools including NC State, Florida, Miami, Pitt, Arkansas and many others.

Franklin is a 6-4 shooting guard from Indiana, and was one of the Big Ten’s most improved players last season. Franklin chose the Wahoos over Illinois and Indiana, which tried to persuade him to return to the program.

Both players have high NBA aspirations and were solid gains for Tony Bennett’s program.

Each podcast will be available Sunday night on two websites for free: JerryRatcliffe.com and AugustaFreePress.com

Jerry and Chris will go in depth in our casual conversations with both new Cavaliers, so Wahoo fans, you really don’t want to miss these podcasts. However, if you do, both will be available on the sites mentioned above.

