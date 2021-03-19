Jay Jones staff votes to unionize: First AG campaign in Virginia history to do so

The campaign staff of Norfolk Del. Jay Jones has voted to form a union, making the Jones campaign is the first attorney general campaign to unionize in Virginia history.

The staff of the Jones campaign will be represented by International Brotherhood of Electrical Engineers 666.

“Organizing for fair pay, worker protections, and job stability is something that every worker should be able to do, and I’m proud that our campaign staff took it upon themselves to do just that,” said Jones, who is challenging two-term Attorney General Mark Herring for the party nomination.

“I have long said that Virginia can only be the best state in the country to do business if it is the best state for workers, and political campaigns should strive to live their professed values and abide by the same principles that they advocate for in governance. I’ve always been supportive of the labor movement and workers’ right to organize, and I’m happy that our campaign staff chose to do the same. I thank IBEW 666 for representing our workers,” Jones said.

“Our staff are the backbone of this organization, and I look forward to negotiating in good faith with them,” campaign manager Samson Signori said. “Fair compensation, good benefits, and a thriving work environment are vital to a successful operation. We thank IBEW for organizing and our staff for taking this initiative.”

