Jay Jones raises over $1M in 2020 for attorney general nomination bid

Norfolk Democrat Jay Jones raised more than $1 million for his bid for the Democratic Party attorney general nomination in 2020, per a press release Tuesday.

Jones, who is challenging the two-term incumbent attorney general, Mark Herring, has more than $723,000 cash-on-hand heading into 2021.

“I’m humbled by the support that we’ve received from across the Commonwealth since launching our campaign for Attorney General,” said Jones, 31, an attorney in Norfolk who has represented the 89th District in the House of Delegates since 2018. “We have momentum in this race because our campaign is uniting Virginians in this new decade and will continue to raise the resources needed to win in June and November.”

