Jay Jones AG campaign releases first ads: ‘Lead’ and ‘Firsts’

The Jay Jones for Attorney General campaign released Tuesday its first ads of the 2021 campaign cycle, entitled, “Lead” and “Firsts,” which will run on television and digital platforms across Virginia as part of asix-figure media buy.

The new ads are the first in the Democratic primary for Virginia attorney general.

“Lead” and “Firsts” both highlight the generational change Delegate Jones is fighting to bring to the Attorney General’s office. As the son and grandson of civil rights leaders, Jones is committed to building on his family’s historic achievements and being an Attorney General who fights for equal justice and reform.

“Today, I’m so excited to release our campaign’s first TV ads as we continue our people-driven movement to elect an attorney general who will embrace the new Virginia decade and build on the progress we have made,” Jones said. “We need an Attorney General who will be proactive – not reactive – and will bring fresh ideas and a new perspective to the office. I will be that leader as I work relentlessly to put people first, bring true reform to our justice system, crack down on wage theft and worker abuse, and fight for clean air, water, and land.”

“After releasing historic fundraising numbers for a non-incumbent Attorney General candidate, Jay Jones for Attorney General is excited to be the first candidate on air in the Democratic primary,” said campaign manager Samson Signori. “Our campaign has the resources to run an aggressive paid media campaign to ensure voters hear Jay’s message in this race to bring progressive change to the attorney general’s office.”

