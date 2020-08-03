Jay Huff announces return for fifth season at Virginia

Jay Huff, being Jay Huff, had some fun with his announcement about his future basketball plans, before ultimately announcing his intention to return to UVA for his redshirt senior season.

“In the words of Michael Jordan, I’m back. Can’t wait for one more year in Charlottesville,” said Huff, who tested the NBA Draft waters after a solid junior season, in which he averaged 8.5 points and 6.2 rebounds per game, shooting 57.1 percent from the floor and 35.4 percent from three-point range.

The 7’1” forward has the skill set that NBA front offices covet – height, shooting range that extends to the three-point line and elite rim protection (2.0 blocks per game in 2019-2020).

Huff’s return sets up the 2020-2021 ‘Hoos as a top contender for what would be a repeat national title.

Huff figures to start at the five for coach Tony Bennett, alongside projected first-team All-ACC transfer Sam Hauser (14.9 ppg, 7.2 rebounds/g, 45.9% FG, 40.4% 3FG in 2018-2019 at Marquette) and the ACC’s top returning point guard, junior Kihei Clark (10.8 ppg, 5.9 assists per game in 2019-2020).

A trio of elite backcourt recruits, Jabri Abdur-Rahim, Reece Beekman and Casey McCorkle, will compete for minutes with senior Tomas Woldetensae, junior Kody Stattmann, and sophomore Casey Morsell, with seven-footer Francisco Caffaro and high-energy 6’8” forward Justin McKoy battling for floor time in the post.

Story by Chris Graham

