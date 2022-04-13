Jaunt announces promotion of Stephen Johnson to chief development officer

Stephen Johnson will serve as chief development officer at Jaunt, where he will manage and oversee agency planning and system development activities, coordinating, planning, and executing projects to improve and expand Jaunt service.

Johnson started his tenure at Jaunt as a transit fellow, while he completed his master’s program at the University of Virginia. From there he was hired as Jaunt’s mobility planner, later going on to become planning manager – the agency’s first dedicated, full-time planning position.

In 2021 Johnson was promoted to director of planning and process.

Jaunt is Central Virginia’s regional public transit system, connecting people to their community. Jaunt delivers convenient and reliable service with its demand response and commuter routes, all through the use of current technology and a customer-focused approach.

Jaunt’s service area includes the City of Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, and Nelson counties.

“I’m excited about this opportunity,” Johnson said. “I’m passionate about the ways in which public transportation can advance social causes such as equity, congestion, and climate change and I’m eager to continue to translate that passion into actionable solutions in this new role.“

Johnson brings nearly five years of experience with Jaunt and 12 years of technology, design, and project management experience to the role. He holds a bachelor of science in computer science and a master’s in urban and environmental planning, both from the University of Virginia.

