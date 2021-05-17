Jason Aldean 2021 concert tour includes three Virginia stops

Jason Aldean will launch his Back in the Saddle Tour 2021 on Aug. 5 in Virginia Beach, and the tour includes stops at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow (Oct. 16) and the John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville (Oct. 21).

Tickets for the tour featuring Aldean and guests Hardy and Lainey Wilson will go on sale to the public on Friday at 10 a.m. ET at www.jasonaldean.com and www.ticketmaster.com.

“It’s been emotional being back on stage with my band for the first time in a year this weekend,” Aldean said. “It’s made us all even more ready to get back to life as we all know it. Being on the road makes all of us – the band, the crew and me – happy and I haven’t felt this excited about going on tour in 15 years.”

Aldean is a three-time ACM “Entertainer of the Year” whose ninth studio album, “9,” debuted at the top spot on Billboard’s Country Albums chart.

