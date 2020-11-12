Jarrod Hewitt earns Beamer’s No. 25 jersey for Saturday’s game vs. Miami
Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente announced Thursday that defensive lineman Jarrod Hewitt will wear Frank Beamer’s No. 25 jersey on Saturday in Tech’s contest vs. No. 9 Miami.
It will mark the second time that the Venice, Fla., native has earned this honor.
Hewitt (6-1, 280), tied a season-high with five stops this past Saturday vs. Liberty, a total that included 1.5 TFLs. A team captain, in 2020, he has posted 15 tackles in 2020, including 5.0 TFL and 2.0 sacks.
In Hewitt’s first game wearing the 25 jersey, Tech earned a 42-35 victory at Miami in 2019 and he recorded a solo tackle.