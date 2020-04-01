Jared Conners headlines Virginia’s four Inside Lacrosse All-Americans
Virginia men’s lacrosse long-stick midfielder Jared Conners headlines UVA’s four selections to the Inside Lacrosse All-America team.
Conners is UVA’s lone first-team selection. Attackman Matt Moore was named to the second team, midfielder Dox Aitken named to the third team and defenseman Kyle Kology was an honorable mention.
Conners earned his second-career nod from Inside Lacrosse. In 2019 he was a second-team All-American by Inside Lacrosse, while earning first-team honors from USILA.
A scoring threat from the long-stick midfielder position, Conners scored three goals and one assist through UVA’s six games of the 2020 season, which was canceled on March 12 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Conners also picked up 28 ground balls and caused 10 turnovers.
Moore led UVA with 19 goals, 16 assists and 35 points through UVA’s six games of 2020. This is Moore’s first IL All-America nod after being an honorable mention All-American by USILA in 2019.
Aitken scored nine goals, dished one assist and picked up 11 ground balls through UVA’s six games of 2020. He previously was a first-team IL All-American in 2018 and 2019, while earning honorable mention honors in 2017. He also is a two-time first-team USILA All-American.
Kology picked up 16 ground balls and caused a team-high 12 turnovers while guarding each team’s No. 1 attackman. This is the first career All-American nod for Kology.
The USILA, the oldest men’s lacrosse All-America team, won’t be releasing an All-America team for 2020, as well as any of their player of the year honors. They will release a Scholar All-America team at a later date.
Information from Virginia Athletics
