Jane Miller to be inducted into IWLCA Hall of Fame

Former UVA women’s lacrosse head coach Jane Miller will be inducted into the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) Hall of Fame as part of the 2019 class.

Miller coached at Virginia from 1983 to 1995 and posted a 145-44 record during her 12 seasons guiding the Cavaliers. Miller’s teams made six NCAA semi-final appearances and claimed the Championship in both 1991 and 1993. Miller was named the Division I Coach of the Year in 1991 by the IWLCA, coached three IWLCA Players of the Year and was on the staff for Team USA at the 1986 IFWLA World Cup.

As an administrator, Miller served on the NCAA Women’s Lacrosse committee for several years and was elected as the chair of the NCAA Division I Championship/Sports Management Cabinet in 2011. She was also the first Senior Women’s Administrator appointed to the NCAA Division I Board of Directors, where she participated in the overall governance of NCAA Division I Athletics for three years. Miller began her lacrosse coaching career at Longwood, where she posted a 28-20-2 record over four seasons.

“The Hall of Fame committee has the incredibly difficult task of choosing each induction class from among dozens of well-qualified nominees, and their diligence and commitment to selecting the right class cannot be overstated. I applaud both their efforts and their results,” said Kathy Taylor, President of the IWLCA and head coach at Colgate University. “The Hall of Fame class of 2019 represents not only a high level of achievement on the field, but an unparalleled level of service to the game and the profession off the field. Diane, Jane and Robin are all icons in women’s collegiate lacrosse and their efforts to advance the game and support their coaching colleagues have left the sport immensely better than they found it.”

Joining Miller in the 2019 class are Diane Geppi Aikens and Robin Sheppard. The class will be formally enshrined on Thursday, November 21 during the IWLCA Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony held in conjunction with the IWLCA Annual Meetings at the Hilton West Palm Beach in West Palm Beach, Fla.

