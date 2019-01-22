Jan. 27 Teen Hackathon demo party open to the public

St. Anne’s-Belfield School invites community members to attend the 2019 SPARK! Hackathon Demo Party on Sunday, Jan. 27 at 7:00 p.m.

The event will showcase the work of students from regional high schools, all of whom participated in the weekend event of learning and making designed to ignite their interest in changing the world through technology. Mentoring the students throughout the weekend will be representatives of 15 organizations, as well as area high school mentors. Students will work in groups to solve real world problems brought to them by sponsoring organizations, and will be available to discuss their prototypes at the Demo Party.

This year’s SPARK! Hackathon sponsors include WillowTree, CFA Institute, U.Va. Research Park, Explore Learning, Moonlighting, Perrone Robotics, and Ting. The U.Va. iLab will be hosting a meet and greet prior to the event.

Applications are still open for the SPARK! Teen Hackathon. More information on the event, and application procedure, is available at spark.stab.org. RSVPs are requested for those intending to participate in the Demo Party and explore what students can create in just one weekend. RSVP online via www.stab.org.