Jamestown-Scotland Ferry awarded $4M from US DOT

Published Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, 5:42 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The VDOT Jamestown-Scotland Ferry Facility received $4.19 million through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration Passenger Ferry Grant Program to help improve passenger safety and modernize the ferry slips in Surry County and Jamestown.

The aim of the competitive grant program is to improve access to – and the safety and reliability of – public ferries. The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT) applied for the grant on behalf of VDOT’s ferry system.

“The Jamestown-Scotland Ferry system is a vital transportation option in the Hampton Roads region, helping hundreds of residents, visitors and tourists get to the places they need to be,” said VDOT Commissioner Stephen Brich. “This support will help ensure our ferry passengers have a safe and positive experience each time they travel.”

“As the sole vehicle-crossing provider between the James River Bridge downstream at Newport News and the Benjamin Harrison Memorial Bridge upriver near Hopewell, these funds will enable the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry to continue providing its unique and valuable service in the Commonwealth,” said DRPT Director Jennifer Mitchell. “DRPT is committed to safe and reliable transportation alternatives in Virginia.”

The ferry operates 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. It consists of two locations (at Jamestown and Surry) and four ferries, and currently transports hundreds of passengers daily.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments