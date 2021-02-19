James Madison University: A top producer of Fulbright students for 2020-2021

James Madison University has seven recent alumni who received Fulbright US Student Grants in 2020-2021, the third most of any master’s-level university in the country.

The list of top-producing institutions for the Fulbright program was published Monday, Feb. 15 in The Chronicle of Higher Education. Administered by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, the Fulbright Program is the U.S. government’s flagship international educational exchange program.

“We are so proud of our Fulbright applicants and recipients, who are facing and overcoming tremendous challenges to do amazing things around the globe, fulfilling JMU’s vision of being engaged with ideas and the world,” said JMU President Jonathan Alger.

The Fulbright competition at JMU is administered through the Office of Research and Scholarship. Meredith Malburne-Wade, director of Student Fellowships Advising, noted that due to the pandemic, some recipients are currently in-country while others have had their departures delayed until the fall. “These students applied during my inaugural year at JMU,” Malburne-Wade said. “What an honor and privilege it has been to share this experience with them as they demonstrate the strengths and depths of a JMU education.”

The Fulbright U.S. Scholar and Fulbright U.S. Student Programs are sponsored by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs to support academic exchanges between the United States and over 150 countries around the world. Almost 600 U.S. higher-education institutions actively participate in the Fulbright program.

JMU Fulbright Students for 2020-2021

* = honors student

Name Year Graduated Major(s) Country Andrianna Boykin 2020, 2019 MAT, IDLS South Korea, English Teaching Assistant Mallory Burrell 2020, 2014 MFA (Studio Art), Art and Art History at VA Tech Australia, Research (Art) Emma Holleran 2020, 2019 MAT, English Czech Republic, English Teaching Assistant Saidah Lerman* 2020 Biology Uzbekistan, English Teaching Assistant (declined) Lauren Palmieri* 2020 History Kuwait, Research Alison Sall 2020, 2019 MAT, Math Taiwan, English Teaching Assistant Katie Stankard* 2020 Geographic Science Taiwan, English Teaching Assistant

