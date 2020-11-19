 

Jalen Holston earns Beamer’s No. 25 jersey for Saturday’s game at Pitt

Published Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, 11:08 am

virginia tech logoVirginia Tech coach Justin Fuente announced Thursday that tailback Jalen Holston will wear Frank Beamer’s No. 25 jersey on Saturday in Tech’s contest at Pitt.

It will mark the first time that the Stockbridge, Georgia native has earned this honor.

Holston (5-11, 216), recorded his first career two TD game against then-No. 9 Miami last week. He totaled four rushes for 36 yards, which included scores of eight yards and one yard.

On the season, Holston owns 11 carries for 102 yards and two receptions out of the backfield.

The redshirt junior also plays on Tech’s special teams units, with two kick returns on the season.

At the beginning of the 2016 season, Fuente announced that a special teams player of the week would be selected to wear the No. 25 as a tribute to Coach Beamer and his legacy of special teams excellence he established for the Hokies.

2020 25 Jersey Recipients

Player                          Opponent
DB J.R. Walker              NC State

K Brian Johnson            Duke

RB Khalil Herbert          North Carolina

DL Amare Barno           Boston College

DB Chamarri Conner    Wake Forest

LB Keshon Artis            Louisville

LB Dean Ferguson        Liberty

DL Jarrod Hewitt          Miami

RB Jalen Holston          Pitt


