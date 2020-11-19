Jalen Holston earns Beamer’s No. 25 jersey for Saturday’s game at Pitt
Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente announced Thursday that tailback Jalen Holston will wear Frank Beamer’s No. 25 jersey on Saturday in Tech’s contest at Pitt.
It will mark the first time that the Stockbridge, Georgia native has earned this honor.
Holston (5-11, 216), recorded his first career two TD game against then-No. 9 Miami last week. He totaled four rushes for 36 yards, which included scores of eight yards and one yard.
On the season, Holston owns 11 carries for 102 yards and two receptions out of the backfield.
The redshirt junior also plays on Tech’s special teams units, with two kick returns on the season.
At the beginning of the 2016 season, Fuente announced that a special teams player of the week would be selected to wear the No. 25 as a tribute to Coach Beamer and his legacy of special teams excellence he established for the Hokies.
2020 25 Jersey Recipients
Player Opponent
DB J.R. Walker NC State
K Brian Johnson Duke
RB Khalil Herbert North Carolina
DL Amare Barno Boston College
DB Chamarri Conner Wake Forest
LB Keshon Artis Louisville
LB Dean Ferguson Liberty
DL Jarrod Hewitt Miami
RB Jalen Holston Pitt