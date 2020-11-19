Jalen Holston earns Beamer’s No. 25 jersey for Saturday’s game at Pitt

Published Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, 11:08 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente announced Thursday that tailback Jalen Holston will wear Frank Beamer’s No. 25 jersey on Saturday in Tech’s contest at Pitt.

It will mark the first time that the Stockbridge, Georgia native has earned this honor.

Holston (5-11, 216), recorded his first career two TD game against then-No. 9 Miami last week. He totaled four rushes for 36 yards, which included scores of eight yards and one yard.

On the season, Holston owns 11 carries for 102 yards and two receptions out of the backfield.

The redshirt junior also plays on Tech’s special teams units, with two kick returns on the season.

At the beginning of the 2016 season, Fuente announced that a special teams player of the week would be selected to wear the No. 25 as a tribute to Coach Beamer and his legacy of special teams excellence he established for the Hokies.

2020 25 Jersey Recipients

Player Opponent

DB J.R. Walker NC State

K Brian Johnson Duke

RB Khalil Herbert North Carolina

DL Amare Barno Boston College

DB Chamarri Conner Wake Forest

LB Keshon Artis Louisville

LB Dean Ferguson Liberty

DL Jarrod Hewitt Miami

RB Jalen Holston Pitt

Related

Comments