Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Fight Odds, Predictions and Best Bets

The highly anticipated celebrity boxing fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury has been officially announced for August 6th, with both Paul and Fury signing their contracts this week for their grudge match. The fight will take place in America at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City, with both men fully confident they will walk away with the victory and bragging rights.

Fury is the slight favourite with the bookmakers, having had an actual boxing background and boasting the name ‘Fury’. Paul is the slight underdog, with many fans thinking he can pull off the upset and embarrass ‘TNT’. The fight is now less than two months away, which means odds are now available if you are wishing to bet on the huge celebrity light-heavyweight showdown. Check out all of the odds at BetOnline for this mega-fight.

Read on to find out more about Paul vs Fury including a brief preview, fight odds and best bets for the light-heavyweight dust-up for celebrity bragging rights and boxing supremacy.

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury — Fight Information

🥊 Boxing Match: Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury 📊 Records: Jake Paul (5-0, 4 Wins by KO) | Tommy Fury (8-0, 4 Wins by KO)

Jake Paul (5-0, 4 Wins by KO) | Tommy Fury (8-0, 4 Wins by KO) 📅 Date: August 6th, 2022

August 6th, 2022 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.00PM EST

Approx. 10.00PM EST 🏆 Title: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: Showtime PPV/BT Sport PPV

Showtime PPV/BT Sport PPV 🏟 Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York City, USA

Madison Square Garden, New York City, USA 🎲 Fight Odds: Jake Paul +100 | Tommy Fury -138

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Preview

Without a doubt one of the biggest fights of the year in terms of global interest and intrigue, as Jake Paul and Tommy Fury are set to throw down after months of deliberation.

The pair were originally scheduled to fight at the beginning of 2022, but Fury sustained an injury to his ribs whilst training, so the fight got cancelled and seemingly looked like it was never going to happen.

Fury was the pre-fight favourite for the original date a few months back, given his actual boxing pedigree an the fact that the best heavyweight in the world, Tyson Fury, is his brother. ‘TNT’ has grown up in boxing and has bee surrounded by it since he was a boy. The sport comes as second nature to him.

With ‘The Problem Child’, he came to the boxing world a few years back, through the whole YouTube boxing rise where the likes of KSI, Jake Pau’s brother, Logan and Joe Weller got the ball rolling. However, since then it has looked to fans like Paul has taken the sport seriously, training everyday and having fought a few more times against credible opponents, all be it not real boxers.

Tommy Fury has been slowly upping the level of opposition of his fights in the professional boxing world, with his last opponent boasting a 10-1 winning record. Fury still hasn’t fought more than six rounds as a pro, but is still a raw novice and is only 23-years-old. Fury is currently 8-0 with four wins coming via stoppage, so puts his undefeated record on the line against ‘The Problem Child’ on August 6th in front of what is sure to be a sold out MSG.

With Jake Paul, you have a man who has levelled up each time he has fought. First he fought Ali Eson Gib, a YouTuber will no boxing experience whatsoever, knocking him out inside one round. He then fought Nate Robinson, the basketball player, and emphatically stopped him in the second round with a clubbing shot that folded Robinson.

Then Paul really started to up the ante, fighting former UFC fighter and professional athlete, Ben Askren. Paul rose to the occasion and smashed Askren within a round, before he then stepped it up again in his next fight against Tyron Woodley, the former UFC Welterweight Champion who has tonnes of knockouts and empathic victories in his own right in the MMA octagon. Paul won a close split decision, before re-matching Woodley at the beginning of the year and knocking him out with a beautiful right hand and sending ‘The Chosen One’ tumbling to the canvas and seemingly into retirement.

Both Fury and Paul have looked good in their respective fights, but it is still unknown as to their levels and how good they can be. This fight is a real 50/50 and one that is building all sorts of interest from boxing fan and anyone who has heard the names Jake Paul or Tommy Fury, from their celebrity status rather than boxing abilities.

It promises to be a huge night as these two celebrity-professional boxers meet in the ring once and for all, so who will walk away victorious in this highly anticipated multi-million dollar dust-up?

Fight Odds for Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Jake Paul +100 Tommy Fury -138 Draw +1900

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Best Bets and Odds for Celebrity Showdown

Whether you think that Fury will shut Paul up and show him the world of real boxing, or whether you think the former YouTube star can pull off the upset, here at Augusta Free Press we have got you covered with what we believe are the best bets for this highly anticipated light-heavyweight scrap.

We think it is highly likely that ‘TNT’ will show his boxing ability and prove to the world that their are levels between the pair. At a price of -138 with BetOnline just to win the fight by any method, we think that is spectacular odds considering Fury has been boxing his whole life and Paul only laced up a pair of gloves for the first time less than five years ago.

If you disagree with us and think ‘The Problem Child’ will defeat Fury, you can get some fantastic odds on him too. Perhaps you even think Paul can get the stoppage victory this time and claim his fifth professional boxing knockout in just six fights, which would be a huge statement in the grand scheme of this showpiece event and throughout the wider boxing community.

After looking at some of the fight odds more in depth, we have come up with a few picks which we believe are still realistic, but at a far better price for bettors to add to their bet slips. Here are some of them:

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury TV Channel and Live Stream

TV channel (US): If you have Showtime on your TV, you will be able to watch this celebrity boxing fight from the light-heavyweight division live on Showtime PPV, provided you pay for the pay-per-view service.

Live stream (US): Showtime subscribers can also watch every punch being thrown from this highly anticipated match-up fight on the Showtime App, as long as you have paid the PPV fee.

TV channel (UK): If you have BT Sport on your TV, you will be able to watch this celebrity boxing fight from the light-heavyweight division live on BT Sport PPV, provided you pay for the pay-per-view service.

Live stream (UK): BT Sport subscribers can also watch every punch being thrown from this highly anticipated grudge match on the BT Sport App, as long as you have paid the PPV fee.

Tale of the Tape

Jake Paul record and bio:

Nationality: American

American Date of Birth: 17th January 1997 (25-years-old)

17th January 1997 (25-years-old) Height: 6′ 1″

6′ 1″ Reach: 76″

76″ Total Fights: 5

5 Record: 5-0 (4 KOs)

Tommy Fury record and bio:

Nationality: English

English Date of Birth: 17th May 1999 (23-years-old)

17th May 1999 (23-years-old) Height: 6′ 0″

6′ 0″ Reach: 75″

75″ Total Fights: 8

8 Record: 8-0 (4 KOs)

