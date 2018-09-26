JADE Task Force investigation nets arrest, illegal drugs

A Charlottesville man faces multiple charges resulting from a four-month investigation by the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement (JADE) Task Force.

Sidney T. Feggans, 39, was arrested Sept. 25, 2018, on one felony count of possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I/II drug, one felony count of possession of a Schedule I/II drug while in possession of a firearm and one felony count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The JADE Task Force executed a search warrant on Feggans’ residence in the 100 block of Longwood Drive in the city limits. Task force investigators seized from inside the residence approximately 24 grams of crack cocaine with an estimated street value of $2,400; 3 grams of powdered cocaine with an estimated street value of $300; a handgun; and a small amount of marijuana.

Feggans is being held at the Charlottesville-Albemarle County Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation with additional charges pending.

The Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement (JADE) has been in existence since 1985 as regional narcotics task force made up of officers from the Charlottesville Police Department, Albemarle County Police Department, University of Virginia Police Department, and Virginia State Police.

