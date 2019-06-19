JADE Task Force investigation nets $33,000 in illegal drugs, two handguns

Two Charlottesville men are facing drug charges resulting from an ongoing criminal investigation by the JADE Task Force and the Charlottesville Police Department.

Demarcus Mandell Brown, 43, has been charged with on one count of distribution of cocaine, one count of possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, one count of possession with the intent to distribute heroin, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. At the time of his arrest, Brown was in possession of 308 grams of cocaine, with an estimated street value of $13,750. Inside his vehicle, Task Force investigators seized an additional 171 grams of marijuana, with an estimated street value of $2,187, and two semi-automatic handguns. Demarcus Brown is being held without bond at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

The investigation continued and a search warrant was executed at a residence in the 500 Block of Harris Road in Charlottesville. As officers made entry, Quincey Cameron Brown, 39, fled the residence by jumping out a second-story window. Brown was located a few minutes later by assisting officers. Brown was transported to the UVA Medical Center for undisclosed injuries related to jumping from the window. Shortly after his arrival at UVA Medical Center, Brown left the hospital on foot and his whereabouts are unknown at this time.

Inside that Harris Road residence, the Task Force seized 28 grams of cocaine, with an estimated street value of $2,800, and 60 grams of black tar heroin, with an estimated street value of $15,000. As a result, arrest warrants have been obtained for Quincey Brown for one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin.

Anyone with information about Quincey Brown is encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 434-977-4000 orcrimestoppers@albemarle.org. Anonymous calls/tips welcomed.

The Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force (JADE) has been in existence since 1985 as regional narcotics task force made up of officers from the Charlottesville Police Department, Albemarle County Police Department and Virginia State Police.

