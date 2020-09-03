Jacob Brown joins EMU Athletics communications staff

Published Thursday, Sep. 3, 2020, 12:17 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

EMU Director of Athletics Communications James DeBoer has announced the hiring of Jacob Brown as the new graduate assistant.

Brown, a 2017 EMU alum, was a four-year player for the Royals’ baseball team during his time as an undergraduate student in Harrisonburg, helping EMU to its first ODAC Tournament in 13 years with a 3-5 mark as a starting pitcher in 2015.

He was also a writing intern for what was previously known as the Sports Information Department, writing student-athlete features and season previews.

“Jake is a great addition to the Athletics Communications office, and I’m excited to work with him over the next two years,” DeBoer said. “He did some writing for me as a student at EMU and has a natural gift for telling stories. Together, we can expand on finding new and unique ways to tell the stories of our Royals student-athletes during this unique time.

Brown will assist in all aspects of the promotion of EMU’s 19 varsity sports, including game day operations, stat collection, writing releases and overseeing social media.

Related

Comments