J.R. Walker earns Beamer’s No. 25 jersey for Saturday night’s Virginia Tech season opener

Published Thursday, Sep. 24, 2020, 10:13 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente announced Thursday that redshirt freshman defensive back J.R. Walker will wear Frank Beamer’s No. 25 jersey on Saturday in the Hokies’ game vs. NC State.

It will mark the first time that the Elizabeth City, N.C., native has earned this honor.

Walker (6’0”, 217) earned valuable playing time in three games in 2019, his first with the Hokies, while still retaining his eligibility. He featured in the win over North Carolina as well as the games at Notre Dame and the Belk Bowl vs. Kentucky on the special teams units.

Related

Comments