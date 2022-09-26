Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
ivy talk to focus on decline of oak trees in virginia
Culture

Ivy Talk to focus on decline of oak trees in Virginia

Crystal Graham
Last updated:

ivy creek foundationThe Ivy Creek Foundation is hosting its October Ivy Talk on Oct. 16 from 2-4 p.m. The focus will be on the decline of oak trees in the region.

Ellen Powell, a conservation education coordinator for the Virginia Department of Forestry, will talk about why oak is in decline across Virginia’s forests and landscapes.

This syndrome is caused by a combination of factors, leading to decreased vigor and eventual death of older oak trees. To make matters worse, the prevalence of oaks as a forest component is also decreasing, mostly as a result of human activities and decisions.

“Ivy Creek Foundation is proud to be hosting an Ivy Talk on this topic because it is important and one that impacts the ecology of our area,” said Sue Erhardt, executive director.

Ivy Creek Foundation is the non-profit which cares for the Ivy Creek Natural Area and historic Riverview Farm. The Ivy Creek Foundation’s mission is to inspire and engage the community in the stewardship of our natural resources and rich African American cultural history by connecting people to the past and present by honoring the land, history and community.

This talk will be presented via Zoom and is free. Registration is required.

To register for this event, visit https://ivycreekfoundation.org/ivy-talks

For questions about the lecture, email Susie Farmer at [email protected].

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

the paramount theater

Flamenco music and poetry on stage at The Paramount Theater on Oct. 14
Crystal Graham
economy job

Virginia employment strengthened with 24,000 jobs in July
Rebecca Barnabi

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ July 2022 Jobs Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) for Virginia reveals the largest increase in hiring in the nation.

bridgewater college

Enjoy the fruits of labor with new works by K. Alexandra Soler
Crystal Graham

An exhibition of works created by K. Alexandra Soler will be showcased at Bridgewater College Oct. 5 through Nov. 2 in the Beverly Perdue Art Gallery.

virginia vines wine festival
,

Virginia Vines wine festival set for Oct. 15 in Richmond
Crystal Graham

Travel and security company to establish headquarters in Fairfax
Rebecca Barnabi
business finance

Augusta County: Tax bills going up for vehicles due to shortages, value increase
Crystal Graham
virginia governor executive mansion

Stories of enslaved laborers no longer being told on Executive Mansion tours: Why?
Chris Graham