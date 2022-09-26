ivy talk to focus on decline of oak trees in virginia

The Ivy Creek Foundation is hosting its October Ivy Talk on Oct. 16 from 2-4 p.m. The focus will be on the decline of oak trees in the region.

Ellen Powell, a conservation education coordinator for the Virginia Department of Forestry, will talk about why oak is in decline across Virginia’s forests and landscapes.

This syndrome is caused by a combination of factors, leading to decreased vigor and eventual death of older oak trees. To make matters worse, the prevalence of oaks as a forest component is also decreasing, mostly as a result of human activities and decisions.

“Ivy Creek Foundation is proud to be hosting an Ivy Talk on this topic because it is important and one that impacts the ecology of our area,” said Sue Erhardt, executive director.

Ivy Creek Foundation is the non-profit which cares for the Ivy Creek Natural Area and historic Riverview Farm. The Ivy Creek Foundation’s mission is to inspire and engage the community in the stewardship of our natural resources and rich African American cultural history by connecting people to the past and present by honoring the land, history and community.

This talk will be presented via Zoom and is free. Registration is required.

To register for this event, visit https://ivycreekfoundation.org/ivy-talks

For questions about the lecture, email Susie Farmer at [email protected].