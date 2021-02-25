IUE-CWA Local 82162 endorses Sam Rasoul for lieutenant governor

IUE-CWA Local 82162 in Roanoke has endorsed Del. Sam Rasoul for the Democratic Party nomination for lieutenant governor.

“It is the honor of IUE-CWA Local 82162 in Roanoke to endorse Sam Rasoul as our candidate of choice for Virginia’s next lieutenant governor,” IUE-CWA Local 82162 President Jack Rowland said.

“It’s not just what Local 82162 does for its members, but what they do for the community in Roanoke that has earned the respect and friendship of so many of us here,” Rasoul said. “As much as we love our commonwealth, we have to admit that we’ve fallen short in standing up for workers and their right to organize. There is no question where I will stand as Lieutenant Governor: I am with workers, in their advocacy for fair wages and good benefits, in their struggle against so-called ‘right-to-work’ laws, and in all they do to improve the lives of their neighbors.”

