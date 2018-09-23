It’s time to plan your visit to the State Fair of Virginia

The State Fair of Virginia will open Sept. 28 for a 10-day run. From where to park to how to purchase tickets, here are some tips to help plan an enjoyable visit to the fair.

Held at The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County, the fair will open at 10 a.m. each day except Midway Madness by Virginia Lottery and Virginia529 Kidway, which will open at 11.

“The State Fair is a time-honored tradition that’s fun for the whole family,” said Marlene Jolliffe, the fair’s executive director. “Planning ahead can help save money. Find information for planning a visit, as well as a full schedule of events, online at StateFairVa.org.”

Tickets

Save on tickets when you buy them in advance online. Advance tickets are on sale Sept. 1 through Sept. 27 at StateFairVa.org. Advance tickets are $13 for adults and $10 for youth 5-12 and seniors 60 and older. They can be used any day during the fair. Children 4 and younger will be admitted free with a paid adult admission.

Rides are not included in fair admission. Unlimited Ride Wristbands are $20 when purchased online in advance and $25 once the fair opens. Ride tickets and single-day Unlimited Ride Wristbands will be available for purchase at Ride Ticket Booths in the Midway and Kidway areas. Fairgoers also can stop by area Food Lion stores this month to pick up a $5-off coupon for weekday Unlimited Ride Wristbands.

General admission includes access to all concerts, performances, exhibits and demonstrations. Blue Ribbon concert seats are available this year at a cost of $10 with general admission.

Military admission is $12 at the gate. That’s a $3 savings off the $15 adult gate admission. The military discount is for active-duty service members and retirees with a current military ID. The discount does not apply to others in service members’ and retirees’ parties and is available at the gate only.

Parking

General parking at The Meadow is free. Premium parking is available behind the Farm Bureau Center at a cost of $15 per day and must be purchased in advance online. Parking lot trams will be running in Lots A and C to help customers get to and from their vehicles. Look for tram stops designated with small tents and flags. Fair officials advise guests to note the numbered sign nearest their vehicles so they can find their way back easily.

Hours, rides and amenities

Ticket Plaza and building/exhibit hours will be 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays and Monday through Thursday. Rides will operate for at least one hour after the Ticket Plaza closes.

Requirements for rides and some attractions include height, weight and whether a child must be accompanied by an adult. Those requirements will be displayed at each ride and attraction, as well as at the Midway Customer Service booth.

Guests will be able to rent wheelchairs, motorized scooters and single and double strollers outside the Ticket Plaza on a first come, first served basis. Chair rentals and a personal chair check station will be available near the main stage.

Handwashing stations will be strategically located throughout the property. The State Fair recommends washing hands after leaving an animal or midway area and before eating or drinking.

The 2018 State Fair of Virginia will run from Sept. 28 through Oct. 7. Information is available at StateFairVa.org.

The State Fair is held each fall at its permanent home at The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County. The fair’s mission is to increase agricultural and natural resource awareness and interest through educational programs, exhibitions and competitions in a fun, family-friendly setting.

