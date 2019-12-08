It’s official: UVA to the Orange Bowl to face Florida

Now we know what we thought we knew about where Virginia is going bowling. Miami. Orange Bowl. Against Florida.

It’s another test for the resurgent UVA Football program, on the heels of that 62-17 lesson handed to the ‘Hoos last night in Charlotte by #3 Clemson.

Florida, ninth in the final CFP rankings for 2019, isn’t quite the level of Clemson, but the Gators are a 10-win team from the SEC.

Most notably, Florida defeated eventual CFP #12 Auburn 24-13 on Oct. 5, lost to eventual CFP #5 Georgia 24-17 on Nov. 2, and lost to eventual CFP #1 LSU 42-28 on Oct. 12.

The Gators also beat Miami 24-20 in Week 0 back on Aug. 24. Miami beat UVA 17-9 on Oct. 11.

The two teams each also played Florida State. Virginia beat the ‘Noles 31-24 on Sept. 14; Florida beat them 40-17 on Nov. 30.

The game is set for Monday, Dec. 30, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. Fla.

For those thinking about maybe going, the average high temperature in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Dec. 30 is 76 degrees.

You can get a sunburn for New Year’s.

This is a much better way to watch a college football game in December than going to a Military Bowl or the Belk Bowl.

With apologies to the fine folks in Annapolis, Md., where the wind chill at kickoff in 2017 was 13 degrees.

It was 59 at kickoff in Charlotte.

I didn’t get sunburned in Charlotte last year. Just sayin’.

Tickets

Capital One Orange Bowl tickets in Virginia’s designated seating sections are on sale now at UVATix.com and open to all Cavalier fans, including Virginia Athletics Foundation donors, football season ticket holders, UVA students and the public. All fans are encouraged to purchase tickets now as seat locations are assigned at the time of purchase.

Tickets are $240 each for club and lower level seats and $110 each for upper level seats (plus an $8 fee per ticket). UVA student tickets are $50 each (plus an $8 fee per ticket ). VAF donors and football season ticket holders receive access to premium seat locations based on VAF Priority Points by accessing their online account at UVATix.com. UVA students can access tickets by accessing their online account at UVAShots.com.

Travel Packages

Both air and land-only travel packages to the Capital One Orange Bowl are available through Collegiate Athletic Travel (CAT). Charter air packages from the Charlottesville and Richmond airports are offered. There are two hotel options from which to choose for both the air and land packages. Visit UVAFanTravel.com for more information and to book your package. Game tickets are not included in the packages, but every fan who is part of a travel package will be guaranteed the opportunity to purchase a game ticket.

Story by Chris Graham

