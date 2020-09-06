It’s not too late: Make sure to complete the #2020Census

Census takers are knocking on doors to follow up in-person with those who have not yet completed the census. Census workers will follow all health and safety guidelines when they visit your home and will wear masks.

It is not too late to respond.

It only takes 10 minutes to respond and can be done without personal contact, online at my2020census.gov or toll-free, over the phone 844-330-2020.

All homes were sent a 12-digit census ID in the mail when the census first began. If you do not have the ID number anymore, you can still complete the census. Just indicate that you no longer have a census ID in the survey.

The 2020 Census is vitally important and helps determine the future of our community. Billions of dollars in federal funding are allocated based on the census numbers, funds that help build roads, hospitals, and schools and that help deliver human services to our area. Everyone counts in Augusta County.

