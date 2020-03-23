It’s National Puppy Day: And ESPN2 has us figured out

ESPN knows what we need to get through the Monday evening on the couch: puppies.

ESPN2 is celebrating National Puppy Day with six hours of dog-related programming beginning at 6 p.m. Eastern.

The lineup

6 p.m. – AKC Agility Premier Cup

Top AKC Agility dogs and handlers from around the country in competition on exciting and challenging agility courses designed to test their athleticism as well as their teamwork with their handler.

7 p.m. – Dog Tales

Three popular and touching dog-related features from the E:60 and SportsCenter SC Featured storytelling brands – Arthur, Fenway’s Best Friend and A Warrior’s Way.

8 p.m. – ESPN Championship Pup

ESPN’s campus is turned into a doggie competition arena for action in three different AKC-sanctioned dog venues: Agility, Dock Diving and Flyball. Anita Marks hosts coverage with commentary/analysis by Gina DiNardo of AKC.TV and Matt Nelson, founder of the immensely popular “We Rate Dogs” and “Thoughts of Dog” social handles.

9 p.m. – E:60 Pictures: Owen + Haatchi

An E:60 story from 2014 about a boy and his dog. But not just any boy, and not just any dog. Together, Owen and Haatchi, with their improbable winning streak and their remarkable bond, are like nothing ever seen. Winner of the Edward R. Murrow Journalism Award.

9:30 p.m. – Always Late with Katie Nolan

A special “dog” edition of the popular late-night program features one of Katie’s favorite subjects: dogs. Katie welcomes some furry friends to the sets of ESPN’s programs and she and the doggos have fun at the expense of some notable ESPN personalities.

10 p.m. – ESPN Great Outdoor Games Highlights

Two hours of highlights of dog competitions from the 2004 and 2005 ESPN Great Outdoor Games including agility, disc dogs, big air, launch and more.

The programming was all part of the inaugural “ESPN Dog Day” held in August.

