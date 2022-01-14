It’s comin’: Forecast has a lot of snow on the way this weekend

The current forecast indicates a significant winter storm with snow starting in Virginia Saturday evening, and an all-day snow event Sunday.

Accumulating snow of more than 6 inches will cause dangerous travel conditions Sunday. Those with travel plans are encouraged to monitor forecasts for their entire route and exercise sound judgment before starting their trip. Travel on Sunday is not advised.

Motorists are urged to return early, prior to the storm, or delay travel until roadways are safe after the storm.

Key reminders

Plan travel around the storm

If snow or ice is on the road, conditions are hazardous

If you must travel

Review forecasts along the entire route

Check road conditions along travel route at 511Virginia.org.

Allow plenty of time to reach your destination

Keep a safe distance of at least five seconds behind the vehicle ahead of you

Brake very lightly to keep your tires from slipping on pavement

Do not pass snowplows

Keep an emergency winter weather kit in your vehicle which includes food, water, first aid materials, tools and blankets in the event of a breakdown or stoppage.

For more information on winter weather travel, visit org/travel/snow.asp.

Resources

To report hazardous road conditions or talk to a customer service representative, call VDOT’s Customer Service Center at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623) or visit online at vdot.virginia.gov.

VDOT recently partnered with Waze to add a new feature to the navigation software app that allows users to report, in real-time during winter weather, when a road has not been plowed. It will also inform travelers when they are approaching a road that has been identified by other drivers as unplowed.

Traffic information is also available on Twitter @511statewideVA; for general VDOT information, follow @VaDOT.

