 

It’s all here: Postgame coverage of Virginia Tech’s 65-51 win over #8 UVA

Published Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, 11:54 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

wabissa bede vt uva

Virginia Tech’s Wabissa Bede and UVA’s Kihei Clark fight for a loose ball. Photo courtesy Atlantic Coast Conference.

Postgame coverage from AFP of #19 Virginia Tech’s 65-51 win over #8 UVA: in one click.


augusta free press news
augusta free press news

Comments