It’s all here: One stop shop for AFP’s postgame coverage of UVA-Georgia Tech

Published Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, 11:07 am

Highlights from the coverage of #12 UVA’s 64-62 win over Georgia Tech from AFP editor Chris Graham and staff writer Scott German.

A 15-2 UVA run, fueled by 11 points from Sam Hauser, and maybe a little emotion from a salsa dance, lifted the 12th-ranked ‘Hoos to a 64-62 win over Georgia Tech Saturday night.

Wednesday night, Georgia Tech emerged from a 17-day layoff to maul No. 20 Clemson with an almost historic effort from behind the arc as the Yellow Jackets dropped 16-of-27 three-point attempts in an 83-65 win.

The final statline gave Georgia Tech credit for nine fast-break points, but it was more than that.

Reporters like to ask dumb questions like, is it good to get a win in a tight game, after winning a bunch of games that aren’t tight? Well, duh. You’d rather win than lose, one, and two, yeah, you’re not going to win every game going away.

The past two Saturdays, I’ve had to miss UVA Basketball road games because I was doing broadcasting work on ESPN+. This week, my Saturday was watching the ‘Hoos.

