 

It’s all here: One stop shop for AFP’s postgame coverage of UVA-Georgia Tech

Published Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, 11:07 am

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

kihei clark georgia tech

Kihei Clark had two points and eight assists in UVA’s 64-62 win over Georgia Tech. Photo courtesy Atlantic Coast Conference.

Highlights from the coverage of #12 UVA’s 64-62 win over Georgia Tech from AFP editor Chris Graham and staff writer Scott German.

#12 Virginia rallies, defeats Georgia Tech, 64-62

A 15-2 UVA run, fueled by 11 points from Sam Hauser, and maybe a little emotion from a salsa dance, lifted the 12th-ranked ‘Hoos to a 64-62 win over Georgia Tech Saturday night.

Scott German: Virginia survives hot shooting night from Georgia Tech

Wednesday night, Georgia Tech emerged from a 17-day layoff to maul No. 20 Clemson with an almost historic effort from behind the arc as the Yellow Jackets dropped 16-of-27 three-point attempts in an 83-65 win.

Ball pressure key as UVA, eventually, slows Georgia Tech in transition

The final statline gave Georgia Tech credit for nine fast-break points, but it was more than that.

Is it important to get a win in a tight game? Virginia would say: yes

Reporters like to ask dumb questions like, is it good to get a win in a tight game, after winning a bunch of games that aren’t tight? Well, duh. You’d rather win than lose, one, and two, yeah, you’re not going to win every game going away.

Report Card: Grading out the AFP live blog for Virginia-Georgia Tech

The past two Saturdays, I’ve had to miss UVA Basketball road games because I was doing broadcasting work on ESPN+. This week, my Saturday was watching the ‘Hoos.

 


augusta free press news
augusta free press news

Comments