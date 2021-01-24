It’s all here: One stop shop for AFP’s postgame coverage of UVA-Georgia Tech
Highlights from the coverage of #12 UVA’s 64-62 win over Georgia Tech from AFP editor Chris Graham and staff writer Scott German.
#12 Virginia rallies, defeats Georgia Tech, 64-62
A 15-2 UVA run, fueled by 11 points from Sam Hauser, and maybe a little emotion from a salsa dance, lifted the 12th-ranked ‘Hoos to a 64-62 win over Georgia Tech Saturday night.
Scott German: Virginia survives hot shooting night from Georgia Tech
Wednesday night, Georgia Tech emerged from a 17-day layoff to maul No. 20 Clemson with an almost historic effort from behind the arc as the Yellow Jackets dropped 16-of-27 three-point attempts in an 83-65 win.
Ball pressure key as UVA, eventually, slows Georgia Tech in transition
The final statline gave Georgia Tech credit for nine fast-break points, but it was more than that.
Is it important to get a win in a tight game? Virginia would say: yes
Reporters like to ask dumb questions like, is it good to get a win in a tight game, after winning a bunch of games that aren’t tight? Well, duh. You’d rather win than lose, one, and two, yeah, you’re not going to win every game going away.
Report Card: Grading out the AFP live blog for Virginia-Georgia Tech
The past two Saturdays, I’ve had to miss UVA Basketball road games because I was doing broadcasting work on ESPN+. This week, my Saturday was watching the ‘Hoos.