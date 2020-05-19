iTHRIV develops online tool to address COVID-19 information gap in Virginia

Published Tuesday, May. 19, 2020, 10:30 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The Integrated Translational Health Institute of Virginia has developed an online tool to collect COVID-19-related information.

The iTHRIV research team is led by Don Brown and Johanna Loomba at the University of Virginia, with guidance provided by a cross-state group of advisers.

The project, titled “COVID and the Commonwealth: An iTHRIV Health Status Registry,” aims to fill an information gap by collecting self-reported data from individuals who may be healthy and/or convalescing at home. The information collected will pertain to simple demographic identifiers such as age and gender, social questions regarding job loss and stress, and more detailed inquiries surrounding health.

The registry is not designed to address one specific question but rather is an ongoing effort to collect and pool this valuable data.

Health researchers can apply to use any portion of that data to better understand and describe the impact of COVID-19 on Virginians. Additionally, participants will have the option to be contacted regarding future volunteer opportunities for COVID-19-related clinical research.

The registry is entirely voluntary and relies on Virginians to self-report. If the health status of an individual changes, they may amend their questionnaire answers. iTHRIV understands the importance of data security. When individuals agree to participate, their personal information will be treated as highly sensitive data and stored securely in the registry within UVA Health.

Only researchers who have permission can gain access to the data in order to answer important questions about COVID-19. Those researchers will agree to securely protect the data extracts according to approved methods.

For more information, please visit www.iTHRIV.org

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments