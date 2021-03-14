It takes two: Liberty shuts out North Alabama for second straight day

For the second day in a row, Liberty’s pitching staff kept the visiting Lions’ bats in check, giving the Flames a 7-0 win over North Alabama on Saturday at Worthington Field at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

Following a one-hit, complete game shutout win by Trevor Delaite during the ASUN Conference opener on Friday, three Liberty pitchers combined to allow just two hits to North Alabama on Saturday.

Mason Meyer ran his record to 2-1 on the season, scattering two hits over six innings of work, while fanning four batters.

Will Wagner paced Liberty at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a run scored and a RBI, while Jaylen Guy was 1-for-3 and drove in three runs.

Winners of seven straight contests, Liberty moves to 9-5 overall and 2-0 in ASUN Conference action. North Alabama falls to 1-11 overall and 0-2 in ASUN play.

The Flames and the Lions will wrap up their opening ASUN Conference series of the year on Sunday. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. from Worthington Field at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

