Isolation inspires creativity in student artists at James Madison University

Published Sunday, Sep. 13, 2020, 10:25 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

James Madison University’s ArtWorks Gallery will open a new exhibition called “Inspired in Isolation,” which features works created by select students of all years during quarantine.

The works vary in theme and media and explore the variety of ways in which the students were inspired.

The exhibit will be online 5 p.m. Sept. 16 and will run through Oct. 30 at artworksgallery.wixsite.com/artworksgallery.

“This show represents not only the resiliencies of the student body to create their art in times of such uncertainty and chaos,” said Artworks Gallery Director Lydia Davis. “It also proves that through coordination and hard work, this student-run gallery can install an exhibition in the most unusual of circumstances.” Under a short time-frame, students reformatted what was originally a physical exhibition into a virtual experience.

There will be a virtual “Cocktail with Curators” at 7 p.m. Sept. 18 offering recipes for a cocktail or mocktail and a small snack to enjoy at home while participating in virtual conversations with the curators and artists.

Related

Comments