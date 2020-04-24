Isaiah Simmons among three from ACC taken in NFL Draft first round

ACC Defensive Player of the Year Isaiah Simmons was one of three ACC alums taken in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Clemson linebacker was taken eighth overall by the Arizona Cardinals. Teammate A.J. Terrell, a cornerback, was taken by Atlanta with the 16th pick.

Louisville offensive lineman Mekhi Becton was picked 11th by the New York Jets.

Simmons, a unanimous first-team All-American, became the fifth player in ACC history to win the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker in 2019, finishing fourth in the ACC in tackles for loss and eighth in sacks.

Becton, the ACC’s Jacobs Blocking Trophy winner, is the highest drafted offensive lineman from Louisville since ACC Network analyst Eric Wood was taken 28th overall in the 2009 draft.

Terrell, a first-team All-ACC selection, made 39 tackles last year and had seven pass breakups and two interceptions.

The ACC has had 89 first-round draft picks in the last 16 years, beginning with the 2005 draft.

That is second-highest total among all conferences.

