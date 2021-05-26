Isaac McKneely ready to light it up for Virginia

Published Wednesday, May. 26, 2021, 12:13 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

He may be a year away from waiting from high school, but Virginia basketball fans are already thrilled by the commitment from Poca High School (Poca, WV) shooting guard Isaac McKneely. No doubt Cavaliers fans are expecting big things from the recruit.

McKneely committed to Virginia basketball back in January. He has long been touted as one of the best shooting prospects entering his senior season. The shooting guard is ranked 57th nationally among all incoming seniors for the 2021-22 season, and is considered the 12th best shooting guard according to Rivals.com.

Wanting to be a Cavalier

McKneely recently spoke on The Jerry Ratcliffe Show about his excitement in coming to UVA. He talked about how he received the nickname “Ice,”and how that nickname has been an integral part in building a reputation as a stone cold shooter. No doubt that he will be an exceptional addition to the Cavaliers lineup. It is amazing how much enthusiasm and energy is surrounding the recruit coming to the school despite the fact that he is a year away.

The shooting guard had his pick of the litter of top schools in the country. He was heavily recruited by basketball powerhouses such as North Carolina, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Louisville, West Virginia, and Purdue, but believed that being a Cavalier was the right spot for him. He made the commitment early, choosing UVA back in January, and explained in the recent interview that this is definitely the place where he can play top-flight basketball as well as get a quality education.

The addition of McKneely is just what the doctor ordered. Tomas Woldentensae will be lost from the backcourt rotation this year, and they will lose Kihei Clark, Kody Stattmann, and Trey Murphy the following season. McKneely should be able to quickly step in and become a major contributor for this offense, as well as be a dominant player on the backcourt for as long as he opts to stay in college.

Bringing a lot to the table

The four-star prep recruit is listed at 6’4”, 170 pounds, and has put up some impressive numbers during his time at Poca HS. As a freshman, McKneely averaged 17.0 points per game, and stepped that up his sophomore season, averaging 22.0 ppg. It is not surprising he has been so highly touted.

What may be most important is his ability to step into the starting lineup right away. While there will be some form of a learning curve, it should not be a steep one.

The shooting guard has the size and speed that should make him an instant success within the ACC, and his release is considered one of the best among his class. Plus, McKneely is active on both ends of the court, meaning he should be a premier defensive player in the conference as well.

McKneely should have an impact on the betting lines for the Cavaliers as well. The team has long been known for their defensive prowess, which has helped to drive down scores, but oddsmakers on sports betting sites will likely be pushing up the line. This should be seen in totals, where Virginia has long been known for keeping scores down with superior defense.

The Cavaliers went 18-7 this last season, going 13-4 in the ACC. The team averaged 68.2 ppg while allowing 60.5 points per contest. A big potion of that scoring came from the backcourt where Murphy was second on the team at 13.0 ppg. Woldetensae averaged 4.4 points per game this past season while Clark averaged 9.5 ppg. McKneely should be a serious upgrade for the team.

Related

Comments