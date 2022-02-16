Is Trump losing the base? New poll on Jan. 6 reveals pierce in the armor

A new Quinnipiac University poll shows Republicans are shockingly siding with Mike Pence over Donald Trump regarding Jan. 6.

Trump, as you know, tried to pressure Pence, as vice president, to refuse to count electoral votes from several states in which the popular vote had gone to Joe Biden, but Pence refused, saying the vice president didn’t have the legal authority to do so.

Fifty-two percent say Pence’s view on the Electoral College vote count on Jan. 6 is closer in line to their way of thinking, to 36 percent who say Trump’s thinking lines up with theirs.

Counting Democrats and independents, we get 72 percent backing Pence, and 17 percent backing Trump.

You’d expect the Ds and Is to lean more toward law and order, but the Rs not buying Trump in favor of siding with Pence, that’s significant.

The Donald is losing the base. America might have hope after all.

Story by Chris Graham