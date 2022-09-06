Is there a link between Trump’s classified docs, CIA warning about spies being captured, killed?
Top counterintelligence officials warned every CIA station and base around the world last year that “troubling numbers of informants” recruited to spy for the U.S. were being captured and killed.
There’s been plenty of chatter on the interwebs about the possible connection between the spate of deaths of U.S. spies and the investigation into the top-secret documents that former president Donald Trump illegally took with him when he left the White House reportedly containing information that could lead to the identification of “clandestine human sources.”
MSNBC prime-time host Joy Reid, on her show on Monday night, dared to go where few in the mainstream media seem willing to go.
“You know, while all of this is happening, we know that in 2021, there was a rash of deaths of American spies,” Reid said. “They were being caught, they were being killed. Because this is a very real and exigent circumstance, and the CIA has admitted to that now.
“We are not saying that we know that there is some connection between the purloined documents and that, and those events, but they did happen at a time when Trump did have custody of some really sensitive information that he shouldn’t have had,” Reid said.
No doubt this is something that federal investigators are looking at as a possibility.
It would be odd to just suddenly have “troubling numbers of informants” captured and executed by foreign adversaries, though of course spy agencies are always interested in whatever they can get in terms of counterintelligence to be able to keep tabs on what is going on in their midst.
Whatever was in those 43 now-empty classified documents folders found in the FBI search at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Florida golf club could have value to, say, counterintelligence folks in Russia, China, Iran.
This could be a connect-the-dots type of thing, linking the spate of spy deaths and the espionage investigation.
It could also be a coincidence.
But it would be a pretty big coincidence.