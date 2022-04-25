Is Talkliv a good place to make new acquaintances?

Talkliv is a unique communication platform that lets people connect with a worldwide community of friends fostering intercultural communication. Talkliv removes the communication barriers set by distance and changes the familiar way of creating genuine connections.

Is Talkliv suitable for making new connections?

1) Security is a priority

Talkliv is probably a maximally secure chatting platform where you have the opportunity to meet with people globally to create genuine connections and set new life opportunities with networking. Talkliv has a team of moderators that does its best to keep fake profiles at bay and increase the chances of worthy conversations.

2) Start conversations with ready-to-use icebreakers

Talkliv has various icebreakers and conversation starters to support your discussion initiation process and support your chat, whenever you feel stuck.

3) 24/7 customer support

Talkliv has a 24/7 customer support system to help its users through the process of registering and using the platform to ensure an easy and hassle-free way to establish communication.

4) Live streams for curious people

Talkliv has the live stream feature to let its users enjoy the leveled up interaction with other people across the globe in a fun manner. You can participate in group chats during streams, share your passions to the world, and meet people who possess similar interests.

5) Diversity of people

One of the key values of Talkliv is accepting the differences of all the people and treating everyone with equal respect. The platform encourages people with different views and backgrounds to join the platform and celebrate the uniqueness of every single person.

Generally Talkliv is a comfortable and joyful space to join, if you’re ready and willing to meet new people and make friends across the globe, establish genuine relationships and create meaningful connections.

Should you pay?

Free features on Talkliv

Registration process

24/7 Customer support

Scrolling through news feed, liking and following

Searching and discovering the profiles of other users

Watching and participation in group discussions during live streams

‘Pay as you go’ features on Talkliv

Private emails and chats

Gifts and stickers for the special ones

Donates for the streamers you like

Pros and cons of Talkliv

Talkliv is a platform that supports intercultural communication, breaks several barriers, and has its pros and cons. You decide if this communication platform suits you.

Pros

Global friendships: Chatting on Talkliv boosts global communication by letting you meet online with people across the globe. Users get to know more about each other and get the chance to learn about different experiences in other cultures.

Confidence boost: Interacting and chatting with different people across the globe helps boost the confidence of the users in real life communication. It might look overwhelming at the beginning to interact with people of different cultures, but when you get the hang of it, it becomes easy and joyful.

Let go of shyness: Chatting on Talkliv helps overcome shyness and interact freely to exchange your views, having a meaningful conversation both online and in real life.

Increase the knowledge about other cultures: Talkliv sets the world stage for intercultural conversation. Hence it widens the knowledge horizons increasing the understanding of different cultures.

Overcome boredom and loneliness: Talkliv is the platform for meaningful conversations with different people. It helps keep boredom and loneliness away, boosting mental health.

Cons

Chatting comes with a price tag: Chatting privately on the Talkliv platform comes at a price tag. You’ll need to shell out some dollars to interact privately with your person of interest.

Absence of human touch: Absence of human physical touch, which boosts the feeling of intimacy in real life, is one of the cons of online conversations. However, it comes with a lot of benefits such as no need to go somewhere you don’t want to and start at first uncomfortable chitchats.

How to join the Talkliv platform

You can join Talkliv in 4 easy steps

1) Search and open the Talkliv website.

2) Fill in your gender, name and birthdate to get started.

3) Next, you can directly sign up using Google or enter your valid email address and password.

4) Complete your profile details and wait for the verification process to be completed.

Get started on Talkliv and meet new people worldwide. Takliv is meant for people lacking genuine communication, who are looking for the opportunity to meet people globally, establish meaningful conversations and build new friendships. It’s totally worth it, if you are ready to open up and become a part of a worldwide chat community.

Story by Ruchi Gupta

