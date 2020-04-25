Is RV camping fun with the best mobile home travel campers?

Published Saturday, Apr. 25, 2020, 9:49 am

Camping in the great outdoors is an experience everyone should enjoy at least once in their lifetime. And with the cool breeze, the trees, and even the little bees bumbling away, it is a worthwhile experience – well, up until the wind, rain, and thunder roll in that is.

With an RV, the weather isn’t an obstacle, but you might feel a little hesitant when you take a look at the price tag of one of these automotive wonders.

Now you might be wondering, is hitting the road with an RV for camping worth it? Is it as fun as they say?

Camping is what you make it, and with an RV, you can spend more time enjoying the sights without sacrificing the comforts of home. So, in a way, yes, RV camping can be fun, but is it for everyone? Dive in below and check out https://www.myrvtopreviews.com/.

Is RV Camping for Everyone?

Before you run out and get yourself an RV, there are some things you’ll want to mull over first. For starters, are you traversing the lone road on your own in an RV or are you bringing your family, pets, and friends along for the ride?

While camping in an RV is a fun experience, not everyone may feel comfortable with the idea of limited space and privacy. Unlike tents, with their many zip-up doors and roomy compact styles, RVs are everything you see is what you get-type deal.

Not all RVs come with the comforts of a home either, and some will make you feel like you’re sleeping in a tent on stilts. Add in kids, pets, and the occasional travel buddy and you may end up feeling a bit of cabin fever without the cabin.

But if your traveling companions are cool with the space constraints, the other issue you’ll want to consider is how often you’re going to use your RV.

To Buy an RV or Not to Buy an RV

Traveling around in an RV can be a great idea for those who thirst for adventure and don’t like the idea of being tethered down to one place. In which case, getting an RV would be a very wise purchase. But if you’re the type to only go camping a few times out of the year, buying an RV may not be the best choice after all.

For those who love to camp but don’t like having to deal with bugs, weather, and annoying campsite neighbors, an RV would be a good investment. Finding the best RV for you and your camping needs, however, is where the challenge begins.

Finding the Right RV for You

While the price tag of these giant moving mini homes isn’t a grand thing to see, you don’t have to splurge away your life’s savings to get an RV. There are many different types of RVs with varying price points. And if you’re a little savvy with the interwebs, you may even find a good camper for a reasonable price.

But the price isn’t the only point to consider, there is also types of RVs.

RVs come in many different designs ranging from the giant class A diesel motorhomes to the humble pop-up camper. But if you want to know more about the types of are RVs available, they are:

Class A diesel motorhomes

Class A gas motorhomes

Class B motorhomes

Class C motorhomes

Fifth wheel campers

Toy haulers/ Sport utility RVs

Travel trailers

Teardrop campers/ Tiny trailers

Pop-up campers

With your RV of choice in mind, you might be wondering about the types of activities you can do while camping in an RV.

Fun RV Camping Activities

With your RV of choice and a destination in mind, now comes the next part of planning a fun RV camping trip – the activities. Not every day will be filled to the brim with deep forest exploration and campfire songs. And while most types of RVs aren’t overly roomy, you can do a wide variety of activities inside and outside of them.

Depending on the type of RV you choose, you may find it easy to have the usual home luxuries such as TV, video games, movies, card games, board games, phones, and computers. Other outside activities that may prove fun are soccer, frisbee, baseball, football, badminton, and so on. Since storage space is often limited inside RVs, you’ll want to prioritize activities that everyone can enjoy and take part in.

And while activities are a part of the whole fun RV camping experience, there are some drawbacks to this method of camping.

What to Consider When Planning Your RV Camping Trip

While packing up the RV sounds great, there are a few drawbacks to starting such an endeavor into nature. RVs are nice for multiple reasons, but you often have to consider the costs, upkeep, and amount of interaction with nature you’ll have.

RVs aren’t cheap upfront, but they also have many other hidden costs ranging from repairs and batteries to campsite fees, reservations, and gasoline. You’ll need to keep a set budget every time you set out in one of these vehicles.

And if you thought costs could be a problem, wait until you have to deal with the dreaded black water, gray water, tubes, and other upkeep realities of RV life. You’ll also need to consider parking, licensing, and other technicalities when you’re not using your RV or camper. Some RVs are small enough to be left in your backyard or garage, while others aren’t as easy to hideaway.

So, what about that interaction with nature? Well, if you’re looking for the full experience of squirrels chewing through your tent, hearing the birds, crickets, or having a random wildlife encounter, then an RV won’t give you those things. RVs often provide all the comforts of home so your need to go outside will be purely for excursion purposes and the occasional outdoor activity.

Final Thoughts

All in all, camping in an RV is a great way to get the most out of a fun camping trip without any of the hardships of sleeping outside in a tent. And while RV style camping may not be for everyone, it is worth trying for those who have a thirst for adventure. With this all-in mind, we hope this inspires you to take a chance and try RVing your way across campsites nationwide.

