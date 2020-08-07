Is product owner role important in Scrum?

Scrum has become a popular project management framework that enables the development team to do things in the right manner at the right time. The processes are micromanaged and the collaboration models outlined in this process has proven to be successful.

If anyone wants to pursue a career in Software Project Management, then a Scrum Certification enhances the chances of their growth. For instance, CSPO certification in Sydney unlocks your true potential within this domain, and you are recognized as a certified Scrum Master destined to lead projects in a better way.

There are several roles described in the Scrum methodology. Most of them deal with internal team formation and management roles. A Scrum role that stands out in its importance is the product owner. The project’s key stakeholder always holds the position of a product owner and he is the one to outline what product needs to be developed.

Product Owner Responsibilities

The Scrum development team relies on communication with the product owner to finalize things before working on them. The product owner needs to have top-level communication skills along with the awareness of trends in the market. For software to be developed in any specific domain, he needs to have extensive knowledge and awareness regarding that.

Whether the development team is developing software for any type of usage, the vision and direction are given by the product owner. He needs to be aware always about the development stages and progress reports are to be regularly shared with him. In case of any discrepancy with his outlined vision, a corrective measure takes place.

When sprint planning is done using Scrum methodology, the Product Owner specifies which sprint is to be developed on a priority basis. The development team then gives him the time required to complete the tasks and the follow up is made based on the decisions taken during the planning phase.

He is required to keep the team under him motivated and does not let them move away from the direction he wants them to go. SMART Goals are to be set up so that they can be achievable and measurable within a specific time. To keep the team clear of the confusion is the primary responsibility of a product owner.

It is his moral duty to specify the requirements nicely beforehand and do not cause changes in his own vision about the product. In that case, there will be a complete waste of time and effort and can lead to demotivated team members. Sprint Goals are to be achieved in minimum time so that the overall project can be complete well within the required date.

It is a massive role for the Software house where Scrum methodology is applied. The product owner needs to be a responsible person and comes with certain leadership skills and training to lead the team in a perfect manner. With the duties performed right by the product owner, the probability of successful project completion remains quite high.

