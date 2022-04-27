Is IV therapy worth the hype? Everything you need to know

If you are wondering, “what is a good source of IV therapy near me,” it could be because you have heard of many of the wonderful ways it can help you, especially with the importance of strengthening our immune systems in the aftermath of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

You need to compare and contrast the details of getting an IV drip to analyze it for your health needs. But luckily enough for you, you won’t have to search all over the internet for some initial answers because we have prepared the pros and cons so that you can weigh them out and see them for yourself.

Assistance with wound healing

IV therapy may accelerate the wound-healing process because vitamin infusions can repair damaged cells and improve the health of your skin, which we consider to be the first line of defense against infection and disease that your body has. For your IV therapy drip, it is recommended that it has arginine, glutathione, vitamin C, and zinc.

Reduces signs of aging

Glutathione is a powerful nutrient that benefits your body by helping to break down toxins, boost your immune system, doxing the liver, manage autoimmune disease symptoms, protect you against free radicals, and repair damaged cells.

Helps with having a healthy weight

Weight loss can often appear impossible for ordinary people and only seems to happen for fashion models on television, even when you continually eat healthy green vegetables and exercise regularly. However, IV supplements can help increase your weight loss potential by turning fat into pure fuel at the level of your cells.

Receive immune-boosting antioxidants

Free radicals are molecules that occur naturally and can cause oxidative stress, which is believed to spur many conditions like cancer, depression, and heart disease. Antioxidants like vitamin C are substances that defend your body from these horrible free radicals. Also, antioxidants like vitamin C and minerals like zinc can help protect your body against infection by strengthening the immune system.

Provides natural energy

Get far away from sugary sodas and those late-night binges on energy drinks and treat your body to vitamins, a natural solution to a lack of energy. IV therapy can assist you in getting those energy-producing properties of B vitamins and amino acids (essential nutrients) which are the building blocks of protein in the body.

Having an influx of those through a direct IV infusion can help boost your body’s natural energy levels and curb your cravings for unhealthy snacks that give you a quit jolt of energy and make your body feel like it is just crash-landed later on.

For a fast energy boost, consider alpha-lipoic acid, B-Complex (all eight essential B vitamins), vitamin B9, and vitamin B12.

Fast delivery of essential nutrients

When you take traditional oral supplements, the nutrients inside them have to enter your digestive system first and then be processed for absorption before entering the bloodstream. IV therapy cuts digestion out of the picture because supplements delivered intravenously are immediately available for your body to benefit from. In addition, nutrients don’t have to be broken down first, so there is no delay.

Few potential cons

It wouldn’t be fair to you to only hype up the enormous amount of benefits without being transparent about the potential discomforts that could emerge, even though, by and large, the good outweighs the bad by a whole lot.

Keep in mind that with IV therapy, these issues can be mitigated with the right licensed healthcare professionals:

It might hurt a little bit. With an IV drip, you won’t have a needle inside you the entire time because a needle is only used to puncture the skin in the beginning and then insert the catheter, which is the plastic tube that delivers your IV Therapy drip. After the catheter’s in, the needle gets removed, which is for the pain.

With an IV drip, you won’t have a needle inside you the entire time because a needle is only used to puncture the skin in the beginning and then insert the catheter, which is the plastic tube that delivers your IV Therapy drip. After the catheter’s in, the needle gets removed, which is for the pain. Redness, itching, or bruising around the injection site could happen. Veins can sometimes be challenging to pin down on the first attempt, and some minor redness, bruising, redness, or inflammation around the injection location could occur. This is nothing to lose any sleep over because it is normal and is a good sign that your immune system is doing its job. Redness and inflammation are clues that your body recognizes that something irregular is happening; in this case, it would be that you don’t usually have this catheter tube in your vein. But any discomfort that you may experience generally lasts a few short minutes and rarely up to a few days.

Veins can sometimes be challenging to pin down on the first attempt, and some minor redness, bruising, redness, or inflammation around the injection location could occur. This is nothing to lose any sleep over because it is normal and is a good sign that your immune system is doing its job. Redness and inflammation are clues that your body recognizes that something irregular is happening; in this case, it would be that you don’t usually have this catheter tube in your vein. But any discomfort that you may experience generally lasts a few short minutes and rarely up to a few days. Slight risk of infection. You can face the possibility of a disease, as is the case with any shot or injection. Your body is opened up to potential outside pathogens whenever your skin gets punctured.

Story by Alex Hamilton

