Is it possible to make money playing CS:GO online?

Millions of players fight for the glory every day on CS:GO’s servers, but few of them know a game-changing secret: you can actually make money while playing.

CS:GO is a multiplayer first-person shooter developed by Valve and published in 2012. Since then, it has become one of the most famous and played videogames ever created, having, up to this day, more than half a million active players per month.

What many of them don’t know, is that you can actually turn your passion for this FPS into a legitimate source of income! You only have to download CS:GO from Buff.game, and you’ll be able to play your favorite game while collecting Buff Points. You can then use your Buff Point to redeem Steam Credit and much more, for free!

CS:GO Is going through an important stage of its life: the competition from other games like Valorant is fierce and requires the game developers to step up their work and update their game frequently and with as much good content as they can. So, if you didn’t know about Valve’s FPS and you are wondering if this is the right moment to start playing it, well… The answer is yes.

What is CS:GO?

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is the fourth installment in Valve’s Counter-Strike series, a multiplayer first-person shooter where your main objective is either to kill the entire enemy team, place a bomb or rescue a hostage.

You can play either as a Terrorist or as a Counter-Terrorist. The most common game modes involve the Terrorist planting a bomb while the enemy team, the Counter-Terrorists, try to stop them. Of course, it is a team game, so you’ll be penalized if you accidentally shot your allies! It’s not as easy as it may seem at first: CS:GO is a challenging game about honing your reflexes and understanding deeply the map you are playing on. But don’t worry, practice always makes perfect.

When you feel your skills are high enough to compete against the best players, you can try the “Competitive Mode”, the primary CS:GO gaming experience, that pits two teams of five players against each other in a best-of-30 match. You will have a skill rank based on an Elo Rating System and you will be paired against players around the same ranking.

Win many games and you will climb the rankings, lose many and you will drop down. It’s all about your skills.

Why CS:GO is so famous among gamers?

Since Counter-Strike: Global Offensive’s release, in 2012, the game has remained one of the most played and highest-grossing videogames on Steam, also winning the fan’s choice “eSports Game of The Year” award at The Game Awards 2015.

Several factors led fans to love the game. First of all, CS:GO is faithful to his predecessor, Counter-Strike: Source, while still adding a lot of content. It’s a deeply cured game, a perfect example of how quality game design is rewarded in longevity and variety, using the words of some of the reviewers. It was groundbreaking at the time of its release, completely surpassing all its contemporaries.

The gameplay also helps to build the player’s engagement. Your movement is very important in CS:GO: knowing how to move around the map and building up a consistent spatial awareness will take a lot of time and practice, but will give you a big advantage over your enemies.

In the game, you will also experience random weapon imprecision, which can be frustrating. Of course, if you learn how to move fluidly through the map and firmly aim at your opponents, then you will be able to get over it. But again, it takes practice.

We can easily say that the most interesting feature of CS:GO is, in fact, the satisfaction of mastering your gameplay skills.

Does CS:GO also have a Battle Royal?

Yes! In 2018, “Danger Zone”, a battle royal mode that sees 18 players enter a single battle arena, scavenge for equipment and fight to the last man standing, was added to CS:GO.

Danger Zone is set on large maps, exclusive for this mode, divided into hexagons. At the start of the game, you have to choose in which part of the map you want to spawn. After the start, you will see yourself in the chosen area with only your fists as weapons, a Medi-Shot, a tablet to have an overview on the map and buy items, as well as one piece of equipment of your choice.

Around the map there are placed many supply boxes, containing collectible weapons and equipment. Another way to get some good weaponry is collecting bundles of cash and spending to buy things with the tablet. You can also collect cash by traveling to another hexagon or surviving an expansion of the Danger Zone. In the late game, large crates will be dropped on the map, which will be containing better weapons.

As the conventional CS:GO modes, Danger Zone has its ranking system. You can either play ranked games if you feel competitive enough or just enjoy the game in the unranked mode.

Final thoughts

CS:GO is not an easy-to-learn game. It will take you time to perform well enough to carry your team to wins, but in the end, it will be worth the patience and the practice. You will be able to climb the ranks and play against the best players of the world, or even try to reach the competitive eSport stages of the game.

Or you can just have some fun alone or with your friends, gaining some good money through Buff.

Story by Antonio Spina