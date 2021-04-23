Is hip hop music suitable for a romantic date night?

What type of music provides the perfect soundtrack for love and romance? If anyone thinks there’s a definitive answer to that question, they are surely mistaken. Why should sweeping classical music or heartfelt ballads be more appropriate than Hip Hop? A key component of appreciating a favorite song is the emotions that can be stirred, regardless of the genre. So Hip Hop, with its vivid imagery and expressions of raw feeling, is just as valid as anything else.

It might be associated with economically depressed urban settings for dark skin people – and it first arose on the back streets of New York City in the late 1970s – but this sub-culture has evolved over subsequent decades, touching diverse communities across the globe. The traditional image of Hip Hop artists might be of black macho guys, flirting with gangs, but the major performers touch on so many issues in their lyrics, not least their romantic feelings. People share information that this site for black singles full of good artists disguise their true intentions: there are a lot of rappers pouring their hearts out in hip hop love songs for the ages.

Music is a universal love language

When you distill Hip Hop to its basic components, you are essentially left with powerful and relentless rhythms and potent attitudes. It doesn’t matter how the message gets across, as long as what is being transmitted is meaningful and from the heart. While a lot of Hip Hop music has deliberately sought to drawn attention to itself by injecting the verses with so much profanity that ‘radio-friendly edits’ of the songs need to be recorded to guarantee airplay, there are many examples of the genre that would readily sit alongside any compilation of pop music categorized as ‘love songs.’

The positive influence of hip hop music

It has been all too easy for conservative commentators to focus on the supposedly anti-social aspects of the genre, particularly with the advent of the more extreme ‘gangsta rap’ in the 1990s, some of which seemed unhealthily fixated on drugs and gang violence. There were several instances of high profile Hip Hop artistes being gunned down in senseless acts (Tupak Shakur, considered one of the most influential rappers of all time, lost his life in a drive-by shooting in 1996, at the age of 25). But these events have only made headlines because they are relatively rare. For the most part, Hip Hop music has been a massive positive influence.

The reasons for this are down to its universal appeal. Since its inauspicious origins in the ghetoos of ‘The Big Apple’ 40 years ago, its popularity has stretched to every corner of the globe. Romantically-inclined couples from Scandinavia to South America can absorb the mesmerizing cocktail of pulsating rhythms and fervent lyrical content, whether they are dancing in a singles club, or chilling out at home.

5 hip hop love songs that are surprisingly romantic

Stormzy – “Own It” ft. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy

A collaboration with pop singer Ed Sheeran, London-born Stormzy has gained acclaim for his powerful modern urban Hip Hop, known as ‘grime.’ A perfect example of hard-edged rapping with sincere melodies.

Manila Grey – “Lava Walk”

Canadian Filipino duo Ghostride Neeko and Blame Soliven have created a slick R&B hit, a mid-tempo love song capable of creating an amorous atmosphere. The lyrics invoke the danger of treading over hot lava while having the courage to do so, willing to put up with the potential hurt to achieve satisfaction – a metaphor for love. “Turn around show me that walk/ Slow and dangerous/ Flames are jealous of you/ They can’t get enough/ No, no.“

Ty Dolla $ign – “Or Nah” ft. The Weeknd & Wiz Khalifa

Releasing his debut album Free TC in 2015, this is much slower than typical Hip Hop, closer to the R&B end of the genre. But the lyrics are R-rated, with explicit sentiments. If you’re looking for a musical backdrop that creates just as much heat as the flickering candles you’ve set around your love nest, this would be the ideal choice!

Kendrick Lamar featuring Zacari – “Love”

Although his debut was only released in 2012, Lamar is regarded as one of the most influential rap artists of the modern generation. The beat is laid-back, and the vocals focus on having a fabulous time with the one you love: “Sippin’ bubbly, feelin’ lovely, livin’ lovely/ Just love me.”

Eminem (featuring Rihanna) – “The Monster”

Surely a rapping duo made in Heaven?! Featuring the all-conquering Eminem, one of the most successful rappers in history (album sales: over 100 million!) and the richest female musician in the world (net worth over $200 million) this song is wonderfully catchy and upbeat – perfect for a romantic date.

Story by Maria Biz

