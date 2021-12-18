Is bet365’s casino worth it?

There are a handful of online betting platforms that are thought to be the industry leaders, and bet365 is one of them. Despite not being the oldest company in the business, bet365 has proven itself a reliable betting companion. It is one of the few online casinos with multiple active licenses, which explains why it is accessible in several countries.

Although some people recognize bet365 as one of the most comprehensive sportsbooks, the brand has a few other sections. One of them is the casino, and it will be the focus of this review.

One of bet365’s most intriguing sections is the live casino

Like any other iGaming operator, this one offers multiple casino games created by different software brands. Slots are popular because they are fun, have HD graphics, and some of them even have jackpots. However, Betenemy has shown me that bet365 casino is open for Bulgarian punters, and it turns out it has an impressive selection of live casino games. Some people don’t like games with real dealers because they think these titles have higher minimum bet requirements. This may be true up to a point, but it depends on which live tables you choose. Some titles are created for high rollers, so you shouldn’t be surprised they require more money to place a bet.

The live casino games that I was able to come across while browsing bet365’s site are intriguing. Naturally, the different titles are only available to people who have the minimum age for gambling. Speaking of titles, you can find popular versions of things, such as blackjack, baccarat, and roulette.

This operator’s casino section is home to intriguing features

Even though the number and quality of bet365’s live casino games are impressive, a few other things make this brand stand out. One of them is the available features, some of which are not accessible while using a different kind of betting platform.

Apart from the deposit limit, one of the things I was surprised by after reading the bet365 casino review from Betenemy is that the brand will inform you about your activity. The idea of this option is to help people regulate how much time they spend playing casino games.

Another feature that impressed me is the self-excluding option. If you think you could spend more money than you can afford, this is something that will come in handy.

Mobile users who don’t want to download and install an application can access Bet365’s casino section

People use their smartphones and tablets to bet on sports and play casino games. Like many people, I also have a handheld device. That’s why I was interested to see whether I can use Bet365’s site without downloading and installing an app. After I’ve opened the mobile site on my phone, I was surprised by the fact this operator gave me full access to its casino. What’s even more surprising is that it looks almost identical to the desktop page. Consequently, there was no need to download an app for Android and iOS to play the casino games I like.

Story by Jake Williams

