Irish Derby News | Westover Heads 2022 Irish Derby Betting

It’s the Irish Derby from the Curragh racecourse in England this Saturday and all eyes will be on the Epsom Derby third – Westover – as this Ralph Beckett-trained 3 year-olds bids to go two places better.

Epsom Derby Third Westover Heads Betting For 2022 Irish Derby

The big horse race this week is the Irish Derby, from the Curragh racecourse, on Saturday 25th June. With a stonking pot of €570,000 first prize for the winning horse then we can expect some of the best 3 year-old colts to be heading to Ireland – including this season’s Epsom Derby third – Westover @ 11/8 with 888Sport.

This Ralph Beckett-trained 3 year-old ran on well to land the bronze medal in the English Derby three weeks ago and many feel he’s ready to frank that form and go two places better this Saturday in the Irish version.

He’s so far had just five career runs and is yet to finish out of the first three, with two victories.

That recent run in the Epsom Derby was also Westover’s first try over the longer 1m4f trip, but stayed on really well to suggest it suited. Eagle-eyed racing fans would also have noted that Westover didn’t get the clearest of runs in the Derby, so could have even got closer.

Yes, the winner of the Derby – Desert Crown – would probaly have still won the race, but there is a strong case to say Westover would have finished second without that hampering.

The ‘good news’ for Westover supporters is that Desert Crown is NOT ENTERED in this Saturday’s Irish Derby – paving the way for the Beckett horse to add this Group One contest to his CV.

Back WESTOVER for the Irish Derby @ 11/8 with 888Sport

Irish Trainer Aidan O’Brien Has Won The Irish Derby 14 Times

Top Irish horse racing handler – Aidan O’Brien – has a superb record in the Irish Derby, having won the race a staggering 14 times. In fact, no other trainer has won the Irish Derby more times – with the first of those successes coming in 1997 with Desert King and the most recent in 2020 with Santiago.

This year we can expect another strong hand from O’Brien as he goes in search of his 15th Irish Derby win. Stone Age @ 9/2 with 888Sport, who was last seen running 6th in the Epsom Derby, will be one of his possible entries, with recent Royal Ascot scorer – Changingoftheguard @ 4/1 with 888Sport, who won last week’s King Edward VII Stakes, and Bluegrass @ 8/1 with 888Sport, who was last seen running third in the Dante Stakes at York, other potential O’Brien Irish Derby runners.

The final Irish Derby runners will be announced on Thursday 23rd June, but at this stage O’Brien also has a stack of possible entries – Point Lonsdale, Star Of India, United Nations, Martinstown, Anchorage, Glounthaune, Howth, Ivy League, Newfoundland, River Thames, Waterville Scriptwriter, Sun King, Temple Of Artemis, The Acropolis, Cougar, Navajo Warrior, Sussex, Dalmation Coast, Downing Street, Fleet Commander, Samuel Peeps, Shark Bay and Luxembourg. Therefore, it’s best to check back once the final Irish Derby runners are listed on Thursday 23rd June if you fancy O’Brien to do the business again.

Note: Odds are subject to change

Time, Date and Venue For 2022 Irish Derby?

🕙Time: 3:45pm (UK time)

📅Date: Saturday 25th June 2022

🏇Racecourse: The Curragh

💰 Winner: €570,000

📺 TV: RacingTV, ITV

Recent Irish Derby Winners

2021 – HURRICANE LANE (4/1)

2020 – SANTIAGO (2/1 fav)

2019 – SOVEREIGN (33/1)

2018 – LATROBE (14/1)

2017 – CAPRI (6/1)

2016 – HARZAND (4/6 fav)

2015 – JACK HOBBS (10/11 fav)

2014 – AUSTRALIA (1/8 fav)

2013 – TRADING LEATHER (6/1)

2012 – CAMELOT (1/5 fav)

2011 – TREASURE BEACH (7/2)

2010 – CAPE BLANCO (7/2)

2009 – FAME AND GLORY (8/11 fav)

2008 – FROZEN FIRE (16/1)

2007 – SOLDIER OF FORTUNE (5/1)

2006 – DYLAN THOMAS (9/2 fav)

2005 – HURRICANE RUN (4/5 fav)

2004 – GREY SWALLOW (10/1)

2003 – ALAMSHAR (4/1)

Irish Derby Betting Trends and Stats

19/19 – Raced within the last 5 weeks

16/19 – Won by an Irish-based yard

16/19 – Favourites that were placed in the top 4

15/19 – Returned 6/1 or shorter in the betting

15/19 – Won a Group race before

15/19 – Had won over at least 1m2f before

14/19 – Had 3 or more wins in their career

14/19 – Came from the top 3 in the betting

14/19 – Finished in the top 3 last time out

13/19 – Failed to win their last race

13/19 – Ran in the Epsom Derby last time out

13/19 – Had never raced at the Curragh before

11/19 – Trained by Aidan O’Brien (won the race 14 times in total)

8/19 – Placed in the Epsom Derby (3 winners, Harzand, Australia & Camelot)

4/19 – Previous Group 1 winners

4/19 – Ridden by Seamie Heffernan

2/19 – Ridden by William Buick

The average winning SP in the last 20 years is 6/1

Jockey Ryan Moore has NEVER won the Irish Derby

Watch Hurricane Lane Winning The 2021 Irish Derby

Best Irish Derby Free Bets

Like this: Like Loading...