Investigation into Sept. 12 shooting in Waynesboro leads to charges against two

The Waynesboro Police Department has concluded its investigation into a Sept. 12 shooting that has led to charges against two Augusta County men.

Ryan P. Henry, 24, and Stephen G. Hoffman, 20, were charged for their roles in the incident, reported at 3:09 a.m. in the 600 block of 14th Street.

From the investigation, it came to light that Henry and Hoffman were at a residence, and an argument ensued between the two. Henry allegedly struck Hoffman with a blunt object, causing injury, then the two separated and went outside.

Hoffman retrieved a pellet style rifle and went after Henry outside. Hoffman allegedly shot Henry in the throat then proceeded to hit Henry in the head with the rifle.

Felony warrants were obtained against both Henry and Hoffman. Henry was arrested on Tuesday on a malicious wounding charge. Hoffman was arrested on Thursday on an aggravated malicious wounding charge.

Both are currently being held at the Middle River Regional Jail.

