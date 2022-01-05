Interstate 95 is open in Virginia

Interstate 95 northbound and southbound in Virginia is open after being closed for emergency response for most of Tuesday.

All disabled vehicles have been removed from the interstate.

Virginia Department of Transportation, Virginia State Police and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management continue to work around the clock with safety being the top priority.

While drivers can enter or exit I-95 northbound and southbound, travel remains hazardous throughout Stafford, Spotsylvania, and Caroline counties.

Since early this morning, crews directed travelers stopped on I-95 to the nearest possible interchange between exit 104/Route 207 in Caroline County and exit 152/Dumfries in Prince William County.

Once all disabled vehicles and tractor-trailers were removed through the 40-mile section of interstate, multiple passes were made with snow plows and motorgraders to remove snow and ice then treated the travel lanes with materials to safely reopen the interstate.

VDOT continues to focus on primary and high-volume secondary roads before shifting to less traveled roads and subdivision streets.

Most secondary routes and neighborhoods remain in severe condition, meaning snow-covered with little to no bare visible pavement showing.

Drivers in the Fredericksburg area should continue to delay any unnecessary travel with dozens of roads closed with downed trees and fallen utility lines.

If travel is essential, drivers should be alert to slick, icy road conditions overnight and tomorrow morning, Jan. 5.

Crews will continue to work 24 hours a day until all state-maintained roads are safe for travel.

What You Need To Know

Avoid non-essential travel in the Fredericksburg area

Many of the traffic signals remain dark or flashing with the loss of power in many areas

Follow proper procedure when a traffic signal is out

Traffic cameras on 511Virginia.org continue to be out of service with the major power outage.

Online snow plow tracker map at vdotplows.org. All VDOT-owned and contracted plows are equipped with Automatic Vehicle Location (AVL), allowing them to be monitored on the snowplow tracker.

Report downed trees, tree debris, or other roadway hazards to VDOT’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623) or online at my.vdot.virginia.gov. The Customer Service Center is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, to take reports and answer questions.

If you come across a downed power line, do not try to move it. Contact your local authorities.

Additional VDOT Information Sources

Find VDOT Fredericksburg District news releases online on VDOT’s website, www.VirginiaDOT.org, under “Newsroom.”

Follow VDOT on Twitter @VaDOT and @VaDOTFRED

Connect with VDOT on Facebook on the VDOT page, and VDOT Fredericksburg District group page.

511Virginia

Call 511, visit www.511Virginia.org, or use VDOT’s 511Virginia free mobile app to find real-time road conditions in any area of the state.

