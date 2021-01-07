Interstate 81 pursuit ends with collision, arrest of Strasburg man

A pursuit that began on Interstate 81 in Augusta County ended with a collision on a county road and the arrest of a Strasburg man.

Rico Valentio Womack, 33, of Strasburg was arrested for DUI, felony eluding, felony driving DUI revoked three times offense, and he was also issued three traffic citations for expired inspection, altered tags and no insurance.

Womack is being held without bond in Middle River Regional Jail.

The matter began at 6:48 p.m. Wednesday when a vehicle driven by Womack swerved in front of a patrol vehicle driven by an Augusta County Sheriff’s Office deputy, narrowly missing hitting the front bumper of the patrol vehicle.

The suspect vehicle had its emergency flashers on and was traveling at speeds of 90-95 mph.

The deputy followed the vehicle, and while doing so, noticed the vehicle was swerving in the lane of travel and passing cars in both lanes. The deputy activated his emergency equipment to try to stop the vehicle, and a pursuit ensued.

The pursuit covered many county roads and lasted approximately 15 minutes, ending when the suspect swerved toward a deputy’s vehicle, resulting in contact with the deputy’s push bumper, causing the suspect to lose control.

The suspect was arrested without further incident and no injuries were reported.

