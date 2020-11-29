Interstate 81 crash in Shenandoah County claims life of New Market man

Published Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, 7:50 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Virginia State Police Trooper M. Brill is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Shenandoah County that occurred Saturday at 4:48 a.m. along Interstate 81 at the 274 mile-marker.

A 2020 Ford Transit was traveling south on I-81 when it ran off the left side of the roadway and collided with a tree.

The driver of the Ford, John R. Neese, 71, of New Market, Va., died at the scene as a result of his injuries. Neese was wearing a seatbelt.

A medical emergency is being considered as a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Related

Comments