Interstate 81 crash in Rockingham County takes life of Massachusetts woman

Published Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, 2:18 pm

A two-vehicle fatal crash along Interstate 81 at the 250 mile-marker in Rockingham County Monday at 10:34 p.m. took the life of a Massachusetts woman.

A 2002 Suzuki Vitara was traveling north on I-81 when it ran off the right side of the roadway, collided with an embankment, causing it to overturn and come to rest in the left lane.

A 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe that was also traveling northbound collided with the Suzuki, which caused the Suzuki to overturn again and come to rest in the median along with the Chevrolet.

The driver of the Suzuki, a 27-year-old female of Chicopee, Mass., was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

The female was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

A passenger in the Suzuki, Nickolas W. Mayo, 29, of Chicopee, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment.

Mayo later succumbed to his injuries. Mayo was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 63-year-old male from Woodstock, suffered serious injuries in the crash and was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment.

The male was wearing a seatbelt.

Two passengers in the Chevrolet, a 19-year-old female and a 9-year-old male, suffered serious injuries and were transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment.

The female passenger was not wearing a seatbelt. The male passenger was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

